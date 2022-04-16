Testicular Cancer Awareness Month: How to take action for your health

Men are less likely to see a doctor and therefore less likely to be diagnosed when a serious health problem arises.

Testicular cancer is one of the most common cancers among men and April is Testicular Cancer Awareness Month.

Health Insider Dr. Shad Marvasti says it's important to listen to your body and make note of any changes you notice, as it could signal a health concern.

New technologies are being developed to offer "body scans" that could detect things like testicular cancer early on.

Should you look into getting one of these scans or tests? It's an important conversation to have with your doctor to help stay on top of your health.

Watch the video in the player above to hear the full conversation with ABC15 Health Insider Dr. Shad Marvasti.