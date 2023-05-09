Study shows exercise reduces risk of 13 cancers

Here's a new incentive to get your workout in. A new study finds exercise can reduce the risk of 13 different cancers and you don't have to move like an Olympian to have an impact.

The American Cancer Society asked 1.4 million people to keep physical activity logs and track the impact of weight loss, changes in hormonal levels, and insulin levels. Researchers found the risk dropped 20% in 13 different cancers including colon, breast, liver, esophageal, endometrial, liver, lung, stomach, kidney, head and neck, rectal and bladder cancers. It also found weight and smoking history didn't have a bearing on the results with the exception of lung cancer.

Researchers found the sweet spot for exercise at 150 minutes a week and spreading it out to 30 minutes a day, five days a week was recommended. The workouts should be at what doctors call "moderate intensity."

"Walking for as little as 3 miles per hour, just to give you an idea, or 20 minutes per mile, is considered to be a moderate intensity exercise," said ABC15 Health Insider Dr. Shad Marvasti.

If it's a more intense workout, then 75 minutes a week works too.

Dr. Shad says exercise will not only prevent cancer but also impacts cancer recurrence for survivors.

"It can even help protect against the side effects of chemotherapy and other treatments for cancer."

He says the benefits of moving also help lower blood pressure and prevent premature aging. He also adds that cardio exercise specifically has been shown to be as effective as some medications in treating mild to moderate depression.