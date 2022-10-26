Student, teacher anxiety on the rise amid national mass shootings

In the wake of national tragedies like the Uvalde and St. Louis school shootings, experts say anxiety amongst students and teachers is on the rise.

Experts at Bayless Integrated Healthcare in the greater Phoenix area said they're noticing an increase in anxiety overall not just with faculty, teachers, and students, but parents as well.

Clinical Director Stephanie Johnson said sometimes, there is a direct link between the hit to mental health and the rise in school violence and threats nationwide.

"When there are a lot of recent school shootings, school violence, there are clients who are directly concerned about their own child's safety, school safety," Johnson said.

It's causing more safety and security measures to go into place at some campuses, which can be confusing or distressing for students.

Vice President of Behavorial Health Anna Joyce said it's important to talk to them.

"Having that open communication is really going to help to bring down some of that fear and anxiety and really discussing, you know, if there is a new safety measure in place at school, what does that mean," Joyce said. "Let's talk about how that made you feel, what are you hearing from your friends, what are you seeing on social media?"

Joyce and Johnson said anxiety can manifest in different ways depending on the person, but it's important to look for changes in behavior or attitude towards school.

"Sometimes, we'll have younger children say, 'I don't want to go to school, my stomach hurts,'" said Joyce.

Johnson herself used to be a teacher before making the switch to social work and becoming a therapist.

"Being a teacher is very demanding. It requires a lot of energy," Johnson said. "If you're having anxiety, that energy is going to feel very low."

They said mental health needs to be a bigger priority at school and home.

Thunderbird High School, part of Glendale Unified High School District, is an example.

The school is now partnered with Bayless to have on-site clinical therapists available.

"Thunderbird High School and the Glendale Unified School District (are) definitely taking a proactive response to mental health and providing training for teachers and support for their students," said Johnson. "I think that's really important and I'm hoping that continues with the districts throughout the Valley, Arizona, and through the country."