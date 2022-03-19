Watch
Reversing diabetes is possible with a healthy diet

Reversing diabetes (Type 2) is possible with a healthy diet.
More than 100 million people live with diabetes and diet is key to managing the disease — but diet can also help improve and even reverse the diagnosis.

Diabetes is caused when your blood glucose, or blood sugar, is too high. Sometimes your body doesn’t make enough insulin so glucose doesn’t reach your cells.

ABC15 Health Insider Dr. Shad Marvasti says he's successfully used carefully customized diet plans to reverse diabetes for hundreds of patients.

In general, he says using healthy fats like olive oil, avocado, and nuts along with foods that naturally combine sugar and fiber, like apples and berries, can make a big difference.

As always, consult your doctor before making any changes.

