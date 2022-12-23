Picking better toys to help your kids learn and grow

When you're trying to buy toys for your little ones during the holidays, it can be hard to pick which ones are really going to be the most beneficial for them, but we found out that some of the simplest, inexpensive items can be the best for them in the long run.

Dr. Anna Sosa, Ph.D., is a speech-language pathologist and the Director of Northern Arizona University's Child Speech and Language Lab. For years, she's studied how toys can impact a child's speech and language development.

She tells us the best items for parents and caregivers to look for are toys that help you be engaged with your little one.

"When I say get the conversation going and keep it going, the reason I picked that out is because language is social. That's how kids learn language is by engaging in conversations, and even before they can talk and interactions back and forth interactions with their caregivers," says Dr. Sosa.

She also says books are really good at getting the conversation going.

"For the most part, and bringing in new vocabulary, talking about things that are sort of outside kids' daily routines. But we've also found that other toys like just traditional toys, like blocks, shape sorters, chunky puzzles, things that are appropriate for kids in that age, are pretty much just as good at getting that conversation going and keeping it going," adds Dr. Sosa.

Another benefit of toys like books and blocks — kids will change the way they play with them as they get older.

"A good set of blocks can work for a child from age eight months, through eight years. They can do all kinds of different things with them," says Dr. Sosa.

She also recommends parents look out for any toys that make too many promises.

"The things that are being promoted the most as educational, are probably going to want to think the most about whether it's really worth it. They also tend to cost more. So, the things with lots of lights and flashing colors, and lots of lots of comments and exaggerations about what they might teach your child," says Dr. Sosa.

Because at the end of the day, all that matters is that you and your little one are both having fun — together.

"Play is what kids and these young kids need in order to learn. That is their learning environment," says Dr. Sosa.

She also says if you don't feel confident reading out loud to your child, they can still get as much benefit if you sit together and talk about what you see happening in the book.