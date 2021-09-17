Phoenix feed and supply stores running out of Ivermectin

PHOENIX — A livestock de-wormer known as Ivermectin has recently surged in popularity as some people claim it treats COVID-19 symptoms.

The Western Ranchman, a Phoenix feed and supply shop, has continuously been selling out of the drug for the past six months, according to store manager Joe Robinson. They were just able to get a few boxes back in supply this week.

“The horse people are usually our normal customers anyways, so we know when they’re buying it and you just see the other people and you know they don’t have horses,” said Robinson. “They’re not buying just one, they’re buying multiple tubes of it.”

Ted S. Warren/AP An IverCare brand package containing a syringe of ivermectin — a drug used to kill worms and other parasites — intended for use in horses only, is shown Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Olympia, Wash. Health experts and medical groups are pushing to stamp out the growing use of the parasite drug to treat COVID-19, warning that it can cause harmful side effects and that there's little evidence it helps. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Robinson said they usually sell a box containing about 12 of the tubes of paste a month on average. Lately, that number has gone up to about 100 or more. He said these first-time customers coming in aren’t just buying up the type for horses either -- they’ll grab anything labeled Ivermectin.

“We do carry an injectable - a sheep drench. It’s all labeled Ivermectin,” Robinson said. “They see it, they grab it, they don’t have a clue what they’re getting into.”

ABC15 Health Insider Dr. Janice Johnston with Redirect Health said you actually can use this drug on humans in some cases.

“In humans, we use it to treat parasitic type of infections,” Dr. Johnston said. “So think of, like, roundworms and sometimes head lice and things like that.”

COVID-19, however, is not a parasite – it’s a virus. Currently, the FDA is advising against using Ivermectin for the treatment of COVID-19, according to Dr. Johnston.

RELATED: Arizona poison experts warn against use of animal anti-parasite drug for COVID-19 treatment

She said some smaller lab studies have shown the drug could perhaps have some positive effect on COVID-19, but those studies have been done in a petri dish, not on a person.

“The dosing to reach that level in a human body needs to be substantially higher,” Dr. Johnston said. “What we are concerned about are the toxic effects of it."

Those toxic effects could result in nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, or worse. Still, some people have been taking the risk.

“We’ve had a few of our customers who swear by it,” said Robinson. “Myself? I wouldn’t take it. There’s no way I’d take it myself.”

RELATED: CDC seeing increased misuse of Ivermectin as misinformation about drug's effect on COVID-19 spreads

Here’s what Dr. Johnson does recommend you do if you think you have COVID-19: