One in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month
September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month as one in eight men are expected to be diagnosed with the disease. Age, family history and ethnicity are among the factors increasing risk for men.
Posted at 8:46 AM, Sep 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-17 11:46:51-04

Age, family history, and ethnicity are among the factors increasing risk for men.

Certain diets that include dairy and processed meats have also been linked to an increased risk.

Prostate cancer is a slow-moving disease and when localized has a 100% relative 5-year survival rate, but that drops to 32% when the cancer has spread, making early detection critical.

In this in-depth conversation in the video above, ABC15 Health Insider Dr. Shad Marvasti talks about when to start screening, signs to look for, and the foods that can help lower your risk for prostate cancer.

