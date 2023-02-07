NFL heart study saves the life of retired player in the Valley

AHWATUKEE, AZ — One of the most memorable headlines from the NFL this year is Damar Hamlin collapsing on the field during a Bills-Bengals game, and a former player in the Valley is hoping the conversation about heart health will last well beyond this season.

When Jeff McIntyre took part in a heart study for NFL alumni, he was trying to model the way for others to build good heart health habits even when you're in shape.

He ended up taking a test that saved his own life.

McIntyre was drafted from ASU in the 1970s and played for the Broncos, 49ers, and St. Louis Cardinals. In retirement from the league, he's continued to coach high school athletes and is a personal trainer, so much of his life has been focused on body conditioning.

When he started attending NFL alumni events, he realized not all his old teammates and friends kept up with their health.

"A lot of guys aren't doing well; some might not even make it," said McIntyre.

The league took notice too and recruited 500 ex-players, coaches, and family for the HUDDLE Study, tracking their heart function. They also taught participants about heart disease and how to live a heart-healthy life.

With no family history of heart disease or high blood pressure and still maxing out on cardio and strength training in his 60s, McIntyre got an echocardiogram almost as a formality to be able to encourage others.

"They're hooking me up, he runs out, comes back with one doctor," describes McIntyre. "He goes, 'take him to the emergency room now.'"

His results were shocking, showing an enlarged aorta. Before he knew it, he was undergoing heart surgery.

"I had my workout ready, and the doc told me if I would've done that, my heart would've exploded, with no symptoms," said McIntyre.

Recovery has benched him from his typical routine so he's putting his energy into getting more people to make a game plan to get their own echocardiogram every year. The test is typically recommended every two years if you're at risk, but he believes everyone should be asking for the test every year the same way you get a physical, colonoscopy or mammogram.

"I would not have known. I possibly would not be here right now."

For more information on the HUDDLE study, which is sponsored by Edwards Lifesciences, click here.