Moderna executive talks one-on-one with ABC15 about COVID booster vaccines

PHOENIX — A handful of new Arizona laws are in effect regarding COVID-19, from banning forced business closures to outlawing mask and vaccine mandates. Still, doctors and the CDC insist getting vaccinated and boosted is your best protection against hospitalization and COVID long-haul symptoms.

The FDA recently gave Moderna's updated Omicron booster the green light but supplies in Arizona have been limited. Interim director of Arizona Department of Health Services Don Herrington put out a notice that medical providers across the state haven't been able to get their hands on Moderna's latest vaccine.

In an ABC15 exclusive one-on-one interview with Moderna Chief Medical Officer Dr. Paul Burton, he explained the problems have been high demand and delivery issues.

"There was a lot of demand for the vaccine, and it took a little longer for us to get doses out. They're now in the channels and they should be there, they should be coming to Arizona, and we're absolutely committed to supplying the 70 million doses that we've agreed to supply to the government. So, that should be loosening up soon." said Dr. Burton.

He says Moderna's latest vaccine adds in what they call a messenger RNA which specifically targets the newest variant. As we are seeing new, more potent mutations, he also responded to President Biden's recent comments about the pandemic being over.

"Look, I think the dark, dark days that we all went through early in the pandemic are over and I'm hopeful that we will not go back to those but this is a virus that will not go away. It continues to mutate and I think COVID is a virus that is with us for a long time to come," said Dr. Burton, who does expect to get to a point where research can stay ahead of COVID mutations so an annual booster will be enough.

In the meantime, if your provider is still waiting on Moderna's shipment, AZDHS says Pfizer is as safe and effective.