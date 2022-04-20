Managing the Mind: Mental health resources across the Valley

PHOENIX — For ABC15’s Managing the Mind special on April 20, we wanted to provide information for community-based organizations that can assist with mental health resources or can connect you with resources suited to your needs. This list is not exhaustive. It is meant to serve as a starting point for those looking for help and may not know where to begin.

Teen Lifeline

Teen Lifeline is an Arizona-based non-profit that was founded in 1986. Teen Lifeline’s mission is to build resiliency within adolescents and children, as well as reduce suicide rates in Arizona. Through Teen Lifeline’s ‘School ID Initiative,’ the phone number for Teen Lifeline’s ‘Call and Text Crisis Line’ is placed on the back of student IDs at high schools across the state. The crisis line is open for phone calls 24/7 every day of the year, and has extended texting hours on weekdays and weekends.

Call and Text Crisis Line:

602-248-8336 (TEEN)

Outside Maricopa, Call:

1-800-248-8336 (TEEN)

Hours

Call: 24/7/365

Text weekdays: 12-9 p.m.

Weekends: 3-9 p.m.

Peer Counseling: 3-9 p.m. daily

notMYkid

notMYkid is a Valley-based non-profit that offers mental and behavioral healthcare and wellness programs for 11 to 24-year-olds, as well as their families. According to Shane Watson, a spokesperson with notMYkid, they offer “Everything from prevention, education, presentations in schools both for youth and adults, all the way to doing individual, family and group counseling.”

During school presentations, representatives from notMYkid discuss topics ranging from substance abuse to bullying, as well as covering topics like stress, anxiety, depression, self-injury, and suicide, among others.

“What we do is, we talk about ‘What resources are available? How do we help someone that's going through that? How do we begin a conversation?’” Watson said.

Watson acknowledges it can be difficult for people to admit to others that they’re struggling or need help with their mental health.

“It can take courage to walk into an office and say, ‘We as a family are facing this challenge.’ But the day that you speak up about that is the day that things can start to get better,” Watson said.

In 2021, notMYkid opened a 13,000 square foot facility called “The Well,” which provides individual, family and group counseling sessions, as well as the mental and behavioral health services already provided by notMYkid. In the future, Watson said The Well is looking to add yoga, meditation, art therapy and music therapy to the space.

For more information about notMYkid, The Well, and costs associated, you can go to notMYkid.org or call 602-652-0163.

Valle del Sol

Valle del Sol has been operating in the Valley for over 50 years. With seven Community Health Centers located across Arizona (not including their administrative office), Valle del Sol offer a myriad of integrated health services to the community that include mental and physical health for patients of all ages. Patients who go to any one of Valle del Sol’s locations can see a primary care doctor, a site provider, nurse, counselor, or case manager, depending on their needs.

Arbita Ferozepurwalla, a program director at Valle del Sol, works with the seriously mentally ill (SMI) population in the Valley. She oversees a program that provides patients with housing, clothing, medical services, and any psychiatric or therapeutic needs they may have.

“We want to make sure that the individual is utilizing a holistic approach and integrated approach,” Ferozepurwalla said. “So, you want to make sure that individuals have the ability to receive any physical health needs, any mental health needs, any emotional health needs. All of it is connected together.”

In June 2021, Valle del Sol opened a 24/7 facility at First Avenue and Buckeye Road. This April, they opened a second location with extended hours at 7th Street and Indian School Road. Both locations provide telehealth, as well as in-person services.

“So our clients have access to care throughout the day throughout the night, anytime they need it,” Ferozepurwalla said.

The cost of care or lack of insurance can often prohibit people from seeking much-needed medical services. According to Ferozepurwalla, Valle del Sol does “not decline services based on funding sources to our clients.”

“We ourselves provide services without any hindrance,” she said.

Ferozepurwalla noted Valle del Sol works with their clients to determine if a fee, small fee, or no fee is needed for services depending on the patient’s income level. Valle del Sol also work with the pharmacy, Genoa to make sure “insurance or lack thereof is not a barrier,” Ferozepurwalla said. “We have found ways to support our clientele, with some of the options that Genoa provides.”

To make an appointment at Valle del Sol, call 602-258-6797 or visit https://www.valledelsol.com/.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

Lighthouse Psychiatry

Hunkapi

Temple Chai

Native Health of Phoenix