PHOENIX — We're spending more time pool and lakeside right now which means more sun exposure and an increased risk of skin cancer. In this segment, ABC15 Health Insider Dr. Shad Marvasti talks about specific red flags to look for when you check your skin and moles. He'll also discuss how to choose the best sunscreen when it comes to SPF numbers and sensitive skin types.
Posted at 9:30 AM, Jul 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-02 12:30:48-04
