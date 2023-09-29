Scottsdale distributor recalls thousands of cases of cantaloupe for potential Salmonella risk

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale-based Eagle Produce LLC is recalling thousands of cases of cantaloupe after they were found to potentially be contaminated with Salmonella.

The FDA says the product was distributed between Sept. 5 and 16. Various supermarkets in states such as California, many Midwestern states, North Carolina, Virginia, and more received the potentially contaminated cantaloupe.

Whole cantaloupe sold under the Kandy brand, with the UPC number code 4050 and lot codes 797901, 797900, and 804918 are all included in the recall. No other products are reportedly affected.

No illnesses have been attributed to the recalled items as of Wednesday.

Customers who have bought the recalled cantaloupe are urged to not eat the product and to dispose of it.