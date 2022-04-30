Infertility Awareness Week: What it means, how to improve your situation

Focusing on Infertility Awareness Week, ABC15 Health Insider Dr. Shad Marvasti is talking about the options available for couples trying to conceive and the lifestyle changes that could aid the process.

Twenty percent of couples experience some form of infertility which is characterized by trying unsuccessfully to conceive for over a year.

Nine percent of men and 10% of women deal with infertility.

Dr. Shad says improving nutrition with anti-inflammatory foods (like leafy greens and citrus fruits), antioxidant-rich foods (like berries, whole grains, turmeric, and ginger), getting better sleep, and hydrating can help along with medical interventions.

