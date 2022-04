Pat's Run is back in person after a two-year hiatus and often inspires participants to keep joining other races.

Making sure your body recovers quickly and doesn't leave you aching for days is the focus of this Health Insider chat with Dr. Shad Marvasti.

Did you know eating watermelon after a run could replace your electrolytes and rehydrate your body faster than most recovery drinks?

Watch the full conversation with Dr. Shad in the player above.