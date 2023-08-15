How to boost your child's immunity ahead of winter illnesses

The kids are back in school and some may already be coming home with the sniffles. Now health officials are warning about more severe illness this winter with the "tripledemic" looking to make a comeback.

RSV, Influenza, and COVID kept doctors busy last year. Numbers tracked by the Arizona Department of Health Services show the end of October into November and December of 2022 saw the biggest spikes in illness.

A national study the year before showed simultaneous infections were possible too and most common for younger kids.

ABC15 Health Insider Dr. Shad Marvasti says parents can start boosting their child's immunity now. He says around five years old and up, kids are ready for vitamins. For children's multivitamins, look for vitamin C and zinc to be included, and he suggests they be given once a day, five days a week. Dr. Shad also says a daily probiotic, with at least four strains, has been linked to fewer cold and flu symptoms, fewer missed school days, and faster recovery when they do get sick.

"I do think it's reasonable to do some of those things especially if you find your child is particularly susceptible and you find a lot of these sniffles happening because once it comes in the house it stays in the house," he said.

Dr. Shad says when the cold symptoms do start, add in herbal supplements like elderberry or Umcka. He also advises giving them more Vitamin C-rich foods and keeping them away from junk food.

"Viruses feed off sugars that are excessive in the diet. A lot of those chips, processed foods, sugary beverages, all of that can impact the immune systems because excess salt and excess sugar directly impairs immune function," said Dr. Shad.

Always consult your pediatrician, especially if your kids are under 5 or more prone to illness. Enforcing good hygiene habits, like hand washing, is critical to fighting illness as well as flu and COVID vaccines.