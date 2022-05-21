Watch
How to be resilient and avoid stress-related health problems

Stress impacts everyone and it can take a toll on our mental health.
Posted at 5:43 AM, May 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-21 08:43:31-04

Stress is what we often think about first when it comes to mental health.

This week as we continue to focus on Mental Health Awareness Month, we talk with ABC15 Health Insider Dr. Shad Marvasti about the array of health issues that are caused by stress.

Dr. Shad says chronic stress leads to inflammation which is the culprit behind many diseases and disorders like insomnia, high blood sugar, high blood pressure, and fertility problems.

Most importantly, Dr. Shad outlines the various ways to rebound from stressful moments and how to continue to stay calm and centered.

See the full conversation in the video player above.

