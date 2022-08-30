How does caffeinated water impact your health?

For a lot of people, the day doesn't start without that cup of joe, or if coffee isn't your cup of tea, maybe you grab an energy drink. These days caffeinated water is making a splash — but is it any better for your health?

At the heart of all caffeinated drinks is the same concept.

"It gives you a false sense of security where you're actually sleep deprived, but you feel awake," said ABC15 Health Insider Dr. Shad Marvasti, who warns too much caffeine can hurt you. Health issues include raising your blood pressure, causing more strain on your heart, dehydration, and kidney failure. In addition, sleep deprivation overall leads to a wide range of health issues.

By the numbers, a regular cup of black coffee has about 80-100 milligrams of caffeine according to the FDA. It's 30-60mg for various teas. The website Coffee Informer breaks down each brand and shows energy drinks range from 150 to 400mg per can, so it's a hard pass on energy drinks for Dr. Shad.

"I really don't think there's a safe amount of energy drinks you can have. They also have sugar and chemicals that have other harmful effects on the body."

That being said, if you need a boost, he says you can drink responsibly.

"Look in the realm of green tea. It has a lot of antioxidants that can prevent cancer... one study shows it can prevent heart disease. "

He'd rank coffee next but hold the added syrups and sugar. The general recommendation is no more than 400 milligrams of caffeine a day but Dr. Shad suggests a two-cup limit and follow it with lots of water.

This is where caffeinated water comes in. He says more studies are needed but until then check the nutrition and ingredient labels.

"It might be a relatively good option because you're getting water and it's more simple," said Dr. Shad.

However, if there's as much caffeine, sugar, or additives as a traditional energy drink, put a lid on it.

You can also cut the caffeine altogether and opt for other sources of energy like protein from nuts and seeds.

Dr. Shad says some studies show you can also get the same energy boost from an apple as a cup of coffee thanks to the natural sugars and fiber — and there's no crash when the boost wears off.