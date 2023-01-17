Hefty out-of-pocket price tag for promising new drug creates big hurdles for Alzheimer's patients

Alzheimer's is the disease that robs your memory, but the FDA has given the green light on the drug lecanemab, sold as LEQEMBI, after showing it may at least hold off the bandits a bit longer.

In a short 18-month blind study, the drug reduced plaque buildup that impacts memory, slowing the disease progression by 27%. Patients taking the drug and the placebo all developed symptoms but those on LEQEMBI held them off longer, showing the potential to hang on to quality of life and mental acuity for several more months.

"It's great to see the breakthrough, it's great to see the development but is it going to have a huge impact for a lot of people? No."

ABC15 Health Insider Dr. Shad Marvasti says in addition to potential side effects, like brain bleeds and swelling, it's also too early to tell how long patients may need it. It's administered through an IV every two weeks and early studies suggest most might need to take it for three years.

Dr. Shad says the price tag alone, $26,500 annually, puts it out of reach for most people.

"It's over $26,000 a year, so think about how many people will be able to afford that. It really brings up questions of health equity," said Dr. Shad.

Right now, insurance won't cover any of it, a caveat to fast-tracking FDA approval. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services stopped covering Alzheimer's drugs that target specific things after jumping the gun on another similarly fast-tracked medication called aducanumab that didn't end up helping as much as advertised. CMS says it will consider an exception once they get the phase three trial data, which has been turned over. Their decision could take another year.

For those who can afford lecanemab, it'll be a few months before doctors can start prescribing.

While advocates work to cut through the insurance red tape Dr. Shad says there are three things we can all do to lower our risk: Focus on diet, physical exercise, and mental workouts.

"Avoiding excess sugars and fats, exercising to get your heart rate up regularly, at least three hours a week, and making sure to stay connected and keep your brain active. Those are things we can do right now to help prevent this from happening in the first place," he said.