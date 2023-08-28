Heart attack risk doubles on days of extreme heat and high pollution

A new study is showing extreme heat and high pollution are a one-two punch for heart health and that the risk of a heart attack doubles on days when we see both weather and air pollution alerts.

It's already known that heat is the number one weather-related killer and about 50% of related deaths are the result of a heart attack.

The study put out by the American Heart Association looked at 200,000 heart attack deaths, tracking temperatures and pollution on case days.

Investigators found an 18% higher risk during two-day heat waves when the mercury was between 82-97º.

It climbed to a 74% higher risk during four-day heat waves when the temperatures climbed between 94-109º.

Most concerningly, the risk doubled when the hottest days were coupled with high pollution — a combination we often see in the Valley.

ABC15 Health Insider Dr. Shad Marvasti says the bottom line is those stressors are causing the body to work a lot harder.

"That can make sense to everybody if you think about the impact heat has on your car and when it's overworked, if you've ever had a radiator on your car overheating," he said. "If you have underlying risk factors and underlying narrowing of arteries to your heart when you strain, it that causes your body to do more to compensate."

Heart attack risk doubles on days of extreme heat & high pollution

What can we do about it? On top of limiting time outside on weather alert days and hydrating, Dr. Shad says to know your standing risk including tracking blood pressure and cholesterol levels and maintaining a healthy weight.

When there are air quality alerts, everyone should limit time outside, as you may have underlying health issues you are unaware of.

"Even considering wearing a high-quality mask outside at times can reduce particulates, avoiding being outside altogether during wildfires because that's when particulates go up exponentially," said Dr. Shad.

The study also saw an increased risk of heart attack in cities with extreme cold and high pollution, though not as much as hotter climates.