Health Insider: What to know about plant-based diets

PHOENIX — Having a plant-based or plant-forward diet has proven health benefits.

There are so many options in the store now making the switch easier but are they all good for your health?

ABC15 Health Insider Dr. Shad Marvasti says plant-based diets have been proven to reverse coronary artery disease, cure Type 2 Diabetes and obesity, and also improve joint pain to name a few benefits.

He cautions that just taking meat out of your diet doesn’t always make it healthy, look at potato chips and Oreos.

His advice to spot a plant-based imposter when it comes to fake meats and other pre-packages vegan foods is to check the labels and focus on the sodium and sugar content.

Dr. Shad goes further in-depth on what to avoid and how to get the max benefits from adding plants to your diet in the interview above.