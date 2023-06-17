Health Insider: What causes colorectal cancer and how to lessen your risk

PHOENIX — Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States, and while genetics do play a role, the leading risk factor is diet.

Studies show gut health could be directly linked with your risk.

ABC15 Health Insider Dr. Shad Marvasti says more people are being diagnosed with colorectal cancer.

He says years ago, red meat was linked to causing it and now research shows not enough fiber is contributing.

He adds that fiber is the main food needed to support the microbiome, the body's natural immune system surveillance.

Dr. Shad points out more diets also include highly processed foods that are low or absent of fiber.

