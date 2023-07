PHOENIX — In the research to use food as medicine, several spices have been proven to improve and prevent various illnesses.

In the video above, ABC15 Health Insider Dr. Shad Marvasti discusses the healing powers of turmeric, ginger, cinnamon and cayenne pepper.

He outlines the benefits for inflammation, cancer prevention, nausea relief, diabetic neuropathy, and even a easing a sore throat.

He also makes suggestions on how best to cook with each spice either in power or whole vegetable form.