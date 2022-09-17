Health Insider - Focus on Hispanic health

PHOENIX — As part of Hispanic Heritage Month, our Health Insider is focusing on the most pressing health issues facing the Hispanic community.

Rates of diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease are among the highest for Latinos.

ABC15 Health Insider Dr. Shad Marvasti says there are several factors, including access to healthy foods, health education, access to regular primary care check-ups and the changing quality of ingredients used in cultural dishes.

Dr. Shad says things like tortillas used by our grandparents and great-grandparents are not the same as what we buy today in the store, which are more processed and often include more refined sugars.

But, he says there are ways to alter recipes to include healthier foods without losing tradition.

He also discusses how to improve care and dispel common health myths.

