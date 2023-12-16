Health Insider: Baking a healthier holiday with simple substitutes

PHOENIX — It's a tempting time of year with holiday sweets at every turn, but there are substitutes you can make when baking to create healthier options.

ABC15 Health Insider Dr. Shad Marvasti says using wheat flour will help add fiber to your baking which has body benefits.

He also suggests cutting sugar measurements in half and if needed, using sweet alternatives like pure maple syrup or honey and fruit toppings.

Dr. Shad also suggests using the weekdays to reset your system before indulging on the weekend, experimenting with intermittent fasting.

When you do find yourself faced with a table of treats, he says to start with the more hearty whole foods to fill up on first and help minimize portions of rich desserts.

