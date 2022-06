PHOENIX — Back pain is becoming more common as people spend more time sitting in front of screens, working from home, or being less active.

Studies show four out of five people will experience low back pain, most often after the age of 30.

In this ABC15 Health Insider, Dr. Shad Marvasti talks about the red flags that should not be ignored like shooting pain and numbness or the loss of bladder control. He also discusses treatment options beyond prescription medications.