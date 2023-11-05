HEALTH INSIDER: Are plant-based diets safe for kids?

PHOENIX — Whether you are considering switching your family to a plant-based diet or have a child who refuses to eat meat or dairy, some have questions about nutritional safety.

In this interview with ABC15 Health Insider Dr. Shad Marvasti, we discuss how to safely implement vegan or vegetarian diets at a young age.

Dr. Shad says it is important to track mood and energy levels as they can indicate a deficiency in Iron, B12, Zinc, Omega3 fatty acids and Vitamin D.

He also outlines the foods parents can focus on to support iron and protein intake like a rainbow of fruits and vegetables, legumes, nuts and seeds.

You can watch the full interview in the player above.