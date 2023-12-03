Watch Now
NewsHealth Insider

Actions

Health Insider: Are artificial sweeteners a healthier swap for real sugar?

Research is showing some sweeteners aren't safer than sugar itself
There are health drawbacks to shoveling in spoonful's of sugar to your coffee, leading many to try artificial sweeteners as a safer alternative. But a growing body of research shows not all are safer.
Posted at 8:43 AM, Dec 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-03 10:43:06-05

PHOENIX — Not every coffee drinker has the palate to drink it black leading many to sweeten their cup.

There are health drawbacks to shoveling in spoonfuls of sugar, leading many to try artificial sweeteners as a safer alternative.

But a growing body of research shows not all are safer.

Studies have shown those containing aspartame are associated with an increased risk of neurodegenerative diseases, like Parkinson's, as well as an increased risk of diabetes and some cancers.

ABC15 Health Insider Dr. Shad Marvasti says Stevia and Monkfruit sugar have proven to be safer alternatives, but in some cases, he says reverting back to traditional sugar is the safer bet, in moderation.

He also suggests trying natural sweeteners like cinnamon, nutmeg, pure maple syrup or honey as smarter ways to sweeten your drinks.

Watch the full discussion about the impact of sugar substitutes in the video player above.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Read More Stories from Our 'Your Health Matters' Partners