Frozen strawberries sold at Walmart, Costco in Arizona recalled

PHOENIX — Frozen strawberries and fruit blends containing strawberries sold at some Arizona stores are being voluntarily recalled because of potential exposure to Hepatitis A, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

The recall is for multiple products, including Great Value sliced strawberries, mixed fruit, and antioxidant blend sold at select Walmart stores across much of the country, including Arizona. The products impacted were sold between January 24 and June 8, 2023.

It also impacts Rader Farms Organic Fresh Start Smoothie Blend that was sold at Arizona Costco locations between October 3, 2022 and June 8, 2023.

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that results from exposure to the Hepatitis A virus, including from food. It can range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a serious illness lasting several months. Illness generally occurs within 15 to 50 days of exposure and includes fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, abnormal liver tests, dark urine and pale stool.

Consumers are urged to check their freezers for the recalled product, not to consume it and either discard the product or return it to the store for a refund.