Foster Farms issues recall on frozen cooked chicken patties

Foster Farms has issued a recall on about 150,000 pounds of its frozen, fully-cooked chicken breast patties.

The USDA says the patties produced on August 11, 2022 were possibly exposed to hard, clear pieces of plastic.

The product specifically being recalled includes 80-ounce bags containing 20 pieces of "chicken patties breaded chicken breast with rib meat" and have a best by date of August 11th, 2023. The establishment number of the products involved is "P-33901," with a lot code "3*2223**" in inkjet print on the back edge of the packaging as well as "7527899724" under the barcode.

The product was shipped to Costco locations in multiple western states, including Arizona.

While no injuries have been reported because of the product, the USDA says its possible the plastic could be sharp enough to possible cause an injury.

People who bought the chicken are urged to not eat it. Instead, toss it out or return it to the place of purchase.