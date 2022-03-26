Foods can have the power to prevent cancer or even put you more at risk

Nutrition has a direct correlation to cancer risk but the foods you eat could also prevent cancer, cancer recurrence and minimize the side effects of chemotherapy.

About 30% of all cancer cases are linked to diet and poor nutrition increases that to 70% for gastrointestinal cancers.

"In fact, there's a recent study that shows a 10% increase in processed foods resulted in a 10% increase in cancer incidence. Just a really direct relationship," said ABC15 Health Insider Dr. Shad Marvasti.

The American Cancer Society and American Institute for Cancer Research are recommending you:



Avoid processed foods and sugars

Limit red meats and processed meats which is a leading culprit of colon cancer

Limit consumption of alcohol, particularly for breast cancer patients, as one drink can increase the risk of recurrence

To help revamp your diet, Dr. Shad says turmeric helps fight inflammation which can make a difference in chemotherapy side effects as well as aid in cancer prevention.

Broccoli moves toxins in the body that lead to cancer.

Orange vegetables that contain carotenoids help decrease the risk of breast cancer by 20%.

