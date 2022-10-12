Flu shot PSA campaign underway encouraging you to get vaccinated

Fall is in full swing, so the Ad Council has teamed up with the Centers for Disease Control and the American Medical Association to tackle the upcoming flu virus this season.

They've launched the annual "Get My Flu Shot" campaign, encouraging Americans to get vaccinated against the flu.

Many local pharmacies and doctors' offices already have the flu shot ready to give to you.

Doctors said it's safe to get both the flu vaccine and the COVID-19 booster shot at the same time but in different arms. It may increase your chance of feeling mild side effects in doing so, however.

The CDC expects both the flu and COVID-19 to spread this fall and winter, and a Valley doctor said it's possible to get both viruses at the same time, which can be dangerous for sensitive groups.

Health experts recommend people six months and older get a flu shot, with a few rare exceptions. It's important to check in with your doctor if you're unsure.

Remember, like the COVID-19 vaccine, being vaccinated against the flu does not mean you won't get it, but it could mean less severe symptoms if you do.

Redirect Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Janice Johnston recommends getting your flu vaccine before the end of the month, although it's not too late if you get it after this month.

"When COVID first hit and everyone was staying home and masking all the time, the numbers of flu cases were pretty low, but now that, you know, communities are pretty much just back to normal, now we do expect that the flu cases will rise, probably to the point of what we've seen in previous, normal years," Dr. Johnston said.

Medical experts said getting a flu shot can prevent serious complications of the flu, including hospitalization and even death. Also, they said at a time when Americans are generally feeling insecure about the economy, getting vaccinated can also help prevent lost earnings and added medical costs.

For more information on the flu vaccine, and to find where to get one for free near you, visit GetMyFluShot.org.