Flu cases in Arizona are up compared to the five-year average

The County Health Department is offering free flu shots as half of all cases in the state are from Maricopa County
So far over 2,000 flu cases have been reported in Arizona. The Maricopa County Health Department is holding free flu shot events around the Valley throughout the month.
PHOENIX — So far over 2,000 flu cases have been reported in Arizona.

“We are definitely seeing a slightly higher number of cases," Dr. Joel Terriquez with the Arizona Department of Health Services.

The Maricopa County Health Department is holding free flu shot events around the Valley throughout the month.

“Christmas is coming, if you want to gather with your family and friends, you have to be careful," Claudia Caiceto who got her flu shot on Saturday said.

So far half of all Arizona cases are from Maricopa County.

Dr. Terriquez says the increase is likely because flu cases have been lower in previous years as people took precautions against COVID-19.

“Even though it has been slightly higher than in the past, it’s still not at the point that we should call it a concern," Dr. Terriquez.

While the numbers are not yet a concern, the flu is serious.

On average, Arizona’s Health Department says 700 people a year die from flu.

“If we think about the holidays coming up, Thanksgiving, Christmas, I think right now is the right time to get vaccinated," Dr. Terriquez.

A full list of events where Maricopa County will be providing free flu shots can be found here.

