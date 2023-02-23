Embry to close five Valley COVID-19 testing sites

PHOENIX — Embry Testing and Vaccine Services of Arizona has announced the permanent closure of five COVID-19 testing sites around the Valley.

While Embry did not cite the reason for the closures, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has been way down across the state.

The following sites will be closing:



Estrella Mountain Community College, 3000 N. Dysart Rd., Avondale.

Phoenix College, 3100-3148 N. 11th Ave. Parking, Phoenix.

Metrocenter, 10001 W. Cheryl Dr. and Metro Pkwy., Phoenix.

Broadway Road, 535 E. Broadway Rd., Tempe.

Saint Mark's Episcopal Church, 322 N. Horne, Mesa.

Sites will remain open in Apache Junction, Tempe, Scottsdale, Chandler, Peoria, Phoenix, and Tolleson.