Embry to close five Valley COVID-19 testing sites

ETVS will still have eight sites available for people to test COVID-19
COVID-19 testing
Posted at 9:59 AM, Feb 23, 2023
PHOENIX — Embry Testing and Vaccine Services of Arizona has announced the permanent closure of five COVID-19 testing sites around the Valley.

While Embry did not cite the reason for the closures, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has been way down across the state.

The following sites will be closing:

  • Estrella Mountain Community College, 3000 N. Dysart Rd., Avondale.
  • Phoenix College, 3100-3148 N. 11th Ave. Parking, Phoenix.
  • Metrocenter, 10001 W. Cheryl Dr. and Metro Pkwy., Phoenix.
  • Broadway Road, 535 E. Broadway Rd., Tempe.
  • Saint Mark's Episcopal Church, 322 N. Horne, Mesa.

Sites will remain open in Apache Junction, Tempe, Scottsdale, Chandler, Peoria, Phoenix, and Tolleson.

