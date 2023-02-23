Embry to close five Valley COVID-19 testing sites

PHOENIX — Embry Testing and Vaccine Services of Arizona has announced the permanent closure of five COVID-19 testing sites around the Valley.
While Embry did not cite the reason for the closures, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has been way down across the state.
The following sites will be closing:
- Estrella Mountain Community College, 3000 N. Dysart Rd., Avondale.
- Phoenix College, 3100-3148 N. 11th Ave. Parking, Phoenix.
- Metrocenter, 10001 W. Cheryl Dr. and Metro Pkwy., Phoenix.
- Broadway Road, 535 E. Broadway Rd., Tempe.
- Saint Mark's Episcopal Church, 322 N. Horne, Mesa.
Sites will remain open in Apache Junction, Tempe, Scottsdale, Chandler, Peoria, Phoenix, and Tolleson.