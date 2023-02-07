Doctors warn a friendly wager on the game can turn into a bigger problem for some

Sports betting is as big a part of the Super Bowl as the game itself, especially now that it's legal in Arizona.

In fact, the moment the two teams were set, Vegas started running the odds on who would win the big game, the final score, and even what color the Gatorade bath would be.

This week, some will be social gamblers who put money on the outcomes for fun but doctors warn it can be a gateway to serious addiction.

"It does alter brain chemistry. There's an important thing called dopamine. We call it 'dopamine hits' and for some folks, they're extra sensitive to the addictive qualities of gambling," said addiction specialist Dr. Gregg Jantz.

He says studies show the high from gambling rivals the brain's reaction to doing drugs, but with gambling, even when you lose, the dopamine release is strong because of the risk and anticipation. And the withdrawal when you stop can be as bad as any drug addict both physically and mentally.

"Along with the physical response, you have depression, high anxiety... we know gambling addiction has some of the highest suicide rates," said Dr. Jantz.

He says he has seen more patients than ever since the pandemic including those addicted to sports betting online and gaming. More time at home and a need for distraction, combined with the flood of ads for gambling apps and sportsbooks, all contribute to the rise.

"It's normalized, so it's like no big deal, 'everybody's doing it,' but the reality is it can be exceedingly addictive and it can destroy lives," said Dr. Jantz, who advises it's better not to start at all.

Red flags to watch for that may indicate a problem either in yourself or someone you know:



Lying about gambling and denial

Borrowing money to gamble

Increased financial issues

Gambling is causing problems in your relationships

Losing time at work or home because of gambling

Sports betting companies and casinos do have self-exclusion measures in place.

Arizona is also home to one of the only residential treatment facilities dedicated to gambling addiction in the country. You'll find it in Prescott. More information on that can be found here.

You can find resources in your area through the Arizona Department of Gambling.

You can also text 'NEXTSTEP' to 53342, or call 1-800-NEXT-STEP.

The National Council on Problem Gambling also has helplines:

