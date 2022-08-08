Doctors seeing more injuries as pickleball popularity rises

Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in America but as more people step onto the court, a growing number of players are also having to step into the doctor's office.

Valley doctors say the issue is two-fold: more people playing naturally leads to more injuries and while more young people have picked up a paddle, the majority of pickleball players are seniors.

"More folks who are older, maybe they were tennis players, but now because of arthritis and other problems, you have less amount of court to cover with pickleball," said ABC15 Health Insider Dr. Shad Marvasti.

He says older players mean bodies that are more prone to injury. Ankle sprains are among the most common injuries.

"The sudden movements, you're going to one side then pivot suddenly and can twist your ankle," said Dr. Shad.

Over-worked shoulders and rotator cuffs, as well as wrist fractures, are common.

"Lose your balance then fall on your outstretched hand and break it," he said.

Foot problems for athletes who've been on the court for a few years can also develop such as Plantar Fasciitis.

Dr. Shad says prevention is pretty straightforward: lots of stretching before you play.

Dr. Shad suggests stretching your arms across your body, bending down to stretch your hamstrings and calves, and tracing the ABCs with your heel. He also advises you to use sports bandages to pre-wrap any area with known injuries like knees or ankles.