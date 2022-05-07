Defining mental health and the difference between acute, chronic stress

May is Mental Health Awareness Month.

In this interview, ABC15 Health Insider Dr. Shad Marvasti discusses basic mental health terms and outlines the difference between acute and chronic stress and the effect both can have on our overall health.

He says acute stress, which happens in the short term, can be a good thing as it helps give us focus and persistence.

Chronic stress evolves over time and lasts weeks, months, or even years. The stress can lead to inflammation and have negative impacts on your body, including your heart.

"You go to a doctor when you sprain your ankle — mental health needs to be handled the same way, seek help," said Dr. Shad.

Watch the full interview in the player above.