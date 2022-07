PHOENIX — As we see flooding from monsoons storms it’s not uncommon to see kids playing & swimming in the storm water but, there is a health danger like parasites and infections in open sores.

ABC 15 Health Insider Dr. Shad Marvasti discusses what can happen if you develop a parasite and why picking one up can be as simple as touching something sitting in flood water and then touching your face.

You can see the full interview in the player above.