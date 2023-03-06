COVID memorial event at Arizona Heritage Center honors those lost

PHOENIX — Governor Katie Hobbs, state dignitaries, activists, and Arizonans will gather at the Arizona Heritage Center at Papago Park Monday to honor those impacted by COVID-19 and reflect on the events that unfolded in 2020.

"For the last three years, Arizonans have grieved alone and in isolation for the loss of loved ones from COVID-19," said David Breeckner, Executive Director of the Arizona Historical Society. "On what will be the third anniversary of COVID-19 Memorial Day, the Arizona Historical Society is honored to welcome friends, family, medical experts, community partners, and leaders for an afternoon of mutual commemoration and reflections."

The event will include a screening of 2020 CHAOS AND HOPE, a new documentary from Oscar and Emmy -winning filmmaker June Beallor, presented by ABRAMORAMA and ACE91, and produced by Ceci Chan and June Beallor.

Event organizers said the documentary takes viewers through the biggest moments of 2020, including COVID-19, racial strife, political unrest, and other issues.

They said the documentary would also soon be available on streaming services.

Immediately following the screening, there will be a panel featuring Valley native Kristin Urquiza of activist group Marked By COVID, Todd Bailey from the Arizona Historical Society, Sarah F. Senk, Ph.D., of Marked By COVID Board of Directors, and Michael L. Zirulnik, Ph.D., Assistant Vice President for Phoenix Development.

The event has been themed as a "Day of Resiliency and Hope" and will be held from 3 to 7 pm.

To register, visit this website.

﻿In 2021, Congressman Greg Stanton (D-AZ), Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Edward J. Markey (D-MA), and Martin Heinrich (D-NM) introduced a resolution to memorialize those lost to the COVID-19 virus and recognize the suffering of COVID-19 survivors.

The resolution would designate the first Monday in March as "COVID-19 Victims and Survivors Memorial Day."

Marked By COVID is expected to announce a re-introduction of the resolution in both the House and Senate on Monday.