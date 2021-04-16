COVID-19 and headaches: What you need to know

More than a year after the Coronavirus pandemic first hit, doctors are still learning about the disease and its aftermath.

Patients who have recovered sometimes still experience lingering symptoms related to the inflammation brought on by COVID-19.

Some patients have reported headaches so severe that they become debilitating.

"You've got a lot of nerve endings and a lot of small blood vessels in your brain," explains Arizona Medical Association president Dr. Ross Goldberg.

Unlike migraines, that typically affect one side the head, COVID-19-related headaches tend to be felt all around says Dr. Goldberg.

In addition to eating right, get plenty of sleep and drinking lots of water, he recommends reaching out to your doctor for help, because there are medications available.

“Don't use Dr. Google, use an actual doctor who has the background and experience. Give them a call. They will be happy to give you advice," says Dr. Goldberg.

But if the headaches don't go away in two to three weeks, he suggests consulting with a specialist.

