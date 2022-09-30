Cheese sold at Albertsons, Safeway, Whole Foods recalled due to listeria risk

PHOENIX — A recall has been issued for some cheeses made by Old Europe Cheese, Inc. and sold at local grocery stores.

The CDC says the brie and camembert cheese is being recalled due to possible listeria contamination.

The agency so far is reporting six people falling ill because of the contaminated product, with five of them being hospitalized.

The cheeses are sold under multiple brand names, including Block & Barrel, Good & Gather, and Primo Taglio.

The products affected include those with best-by dates from September 28 to December 14, 2022.

They were sold at multiple stores nationwide, including Albertsons, Safeway, and Whole Foods.

The CDC urges those who have the product to not eat it and throw it away. They also suggest cleaning your refrigerator, containers, and surfaces that may have had contact with the recalled cheese, as Listeria can easily spread to other foods and surfaces.

Symptoms of listeria include headaches, a stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions on top of a fever and muscle aches. Listeria can also cause pregnancy loss or premature birth in those that are expecting. It can also cause serious illness or death in newborns.

Investigators are working to figure out if more products may have been contaminated.