Caring Contacts creates support system for teens dealing with mental health crises

PHOENIX — A teen support program aims to fill the gap in care after a suicide attempt when the risk of re-hospitalization is at its highest.

Teen Lifeline, a Phoenix-based non-profit, has launched the Caring Contacts program. Based on a decades-old practice that has been successfully used with adults, when a teenager is released from a hospital or care facility following a suicide attempt, they will get a follow-up call or text from a trained teenage peer within days to help them feel less isolated, more connected and to talk about resources. Research has shown teenagers are more likely to open up to a trained peer than adults, so a teen counselor will continue to stay in touch every month for a year to hopefully prevent another attempt.

Teen Lifeline Clinical Director Nikki Kontz says the risk is highest in the first three months because going back to school, talking to friends or family, and re-entering the source of the original problem is scary.

"The whole goal in that year is also identifying other resources in the community to help them feel connected. Maybe there are youth groups, maybe it's a church, maybe there are clubs after school. It's really spending that year identifying where they may be able to find those connections in the community and those places of hope," said Kontz.

Teens in recovery will also get regular notes, postcards, and care packages to help with self-care and self-love.

Parents will get an optional participation form in the hospital. Kontz says the program is meant to be a lifeline for parents and caretakers too, who often have no idea how to move forward after a suicide attempt.

"We want to be able to put our kids in a bubble and protect them. The truth is all of us will feel rejection, pain and sadness. We can't prevent our kids from feeling that but what we can do is help give them the tools so when they do feel that way they know, one, they can get through it, two, they have people that care about them and they can reach out even when it's hard, and three, that they feel connected and hope for their future so suicide isn't an option for them," said Kontz.

They anticipate helping about 600 kids a year.

The Teen Lifeline Hotline number can be called or texted: 602-248-8336 (teen) or 800-248-8336.

It's there for teens or family members who need support.