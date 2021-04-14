Can COVID-19 cause blood clots?

More than 850,000 Arizonans have had COVID-19. But even among those who have recovered, there are lingering concerns. Among the most serious of those are blood clots. They can be deadly, though not all blood clots kill.

It's more of a concern for COVID-19 patients who were hospitalized says Arizona Medical Association president, Dr. Ross Goldberg.

"Think about what COVID does, cause a large inflammatory reaction in the body, and there seems to be some long-term inflammatory effects that are occurring," explains Dr. Goldberg.

The Mayo Clinic also lists blood clots as a potential area of concern for those who have had COVID-19.

Large clots can cause heart attacks and strokes according to their website, but "much of the heart damage caused by COVID-19 is believed to stem from very small clots that block tiny blood vessels (capillaries) in the heart muscle."

Dr. Goldberg suggests talking over your concerns with your individual physician because they know your medical history. That's especially helpful because symptoms can often mimic other health problems.

