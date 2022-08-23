Campaign launched to help parents talk to kids about dangers of vaping

The number of teens who vape is up over 70% in the last six years with no signs of slowing down. A new national campaign just launched to help parents step in and stop their kids from picking up this dangerous habit.

According to the American Lung Association, 2.1 million teens use e-cigarettes and doctors say users are getting even younger.

The #DoTheVapeTalk campaign is focusing on kids 10 to 14 years old.

Pulmonologist Dr. Panagis Galiatsatos with the ALA says big tobacco is clearly targeting a younger generation.

"You see these devices they look like toys, they look like computer chips, the flavors are cotton candy, they're appealing to children," he said.

The new campaign includes videos, tips, and talking points for parents to start the vape talk.

"Approach it without any stigma or judgment in order to have a good conversation with your child," said Dr. Galiatsatos.

He's also pointing out the signs of vaping like a new cough or wheezing.

"These are kids... one day breathing fresh air, the next day it's chemicals from electronic cigarettes. What you're looking for are subtle things around lungs and lung-related symptoms."

He also suggests monitoring how your child handles stress, like an upcoming test in school, and helping find healthy outlets to relieve stress instead of vaping.

You can find the parent guides here.