Building healthy eating habits for life

The dinner table struggle is real for so many parents trying to get their kids to eat more fruits and veggies, but it doesn't have to be. As part of National Nutrition Month, ABC15 Health Insider Dr. Shad Marvasti is focusing on child nutrition.

He suggests starting with dipping sauces for things like broccoli to help build positive flavor connections with foods kids may be resisting. Let your kids help create the menu, give them choices between healthy foods to use, and involve them in the cooking process so they build a sense of ownership and are more excited to try the meal.

He adds role modeling is critical — kids must see their parents making healthier choices to follow them.

When you're looking for what to serve, Dr. Shad says to replace chips with nuts and seeds, maintaining the crunchy texture but cutting the processed ingredients. Make sure to include healthy fats like peanut butter, almond butter, and avocado. Ditching processed snacks is critical, so you can also use fruits as a source for natural sugars.

Have a health topic you'd like our Health Insiders to tackle? Email: healthinsider@abc15.com