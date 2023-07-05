ASU looking to train community health workers

TEMPE, AZ — Arizona State University is looking to train community health workers (CHW) to serve our medically underserved communities.

The College of Health Solutions just got a $3 million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration for this fully-online program.

It means they’re able to give $7,500 stipends over the course of the program for those who qualify to pay for curriculum costs, internet access, etc.

CHW is used here to describe many different jobs as a trusted frontline worker in healthcare, including Promotores de Salud, Community Health Representative, Patient Navigator, Community Health Advisor, and more.

ASU said CHWs often live in the communities they serve and typically receive lower levels of formal education and training than professional health workers such as nurses and doctors.

"This human resource group has enormous potential to extend health care services to vulnerable populations, such as communities living in remote areas and historically marginalized people, to meet unmet health needs in a culturally appropriate manner, improve access to services, address inequities in health status and improve health system performance and efficiency,” said the World Health Organization.

After participants complete the course, they must complete either a 480-hour internship, or 2,000-hour apprenticeship with a community partner.

You could also be eligible for another $7,500 stipend during either of those as well.

Only a high school diploma or GED is required for the program.

There is a one-time fee of $1,000 to access the curriculum, which, again, could be covered by the stipend.

The next course start date is August 17.