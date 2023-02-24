Arizona AG Mayes joining suit against FDA over restrictions on medication abortion drug

PHOENIX — Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is joining in a federal lawsuit against the FDA over restrictions being placed on the abortion drug mifepristone.

The AG's office made the announcement Friday, joining a suit being led by Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum.

Other states joining the suit include Nevada, Delaware, Illinois, Connecticut, Colorado, Vermont, New Mexico, Michigan, and Rhode Island.

“Mifepristone is safe and effective and has been used for over two decades by millions of people," Mayes said. "Access to this drug allows patients to make their own private medical decisions without interference by the government or anti-abortion politicians. The bottom line is that individuals should be able to make decisions about their reproductive lives without unnecessary restrictions like these."

The lawsuit claims the restrictions on prescribing and dispensing mifepristone are unduly burdensome, harmful and unnecessary, and expose providers and patients to unnecessary privacy and safety risks.

The attorneys general also filed a preliminary injunction asking the court to pause the enforcement of the FDA's restrictions on the drug while the case plays out in court.

FDA data shows no deaths can be attributed to mifepristone since the drug started being prescribed in the U.S.

The suit comes as states continue to sort out their abortion laws going forward after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year.