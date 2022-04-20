Apps offer specialized support for first responders, families

Officers and firefighters see traumatic situations on a daily basis, and it takes a toll on those who many count on most in their times of need.

That’s why the 100 Club of Arizona is helping take steps to better care for the mental health of our first responders.

The Bulletproof and Fireproof apps offer a safe space for first responders to ask for help and talk to someone about trying situations on and off duty.

The apps direct first responders to confidential help and resources 24 hours a day, 7 days a week on a variety of topics — suicidal thoughts, how to talk to others in crisis, financial trouble, even marital stress.

The therapists suggested through the app are vetted and have an understanding of what these first responders go through on a daily basis.

However, this specialized help isn’t just for those who put on a uniform — it’s designed to help their families, who are also impacted by the job.

The apps can be downloaded on the Apple and Google Play stores.