ACEs: What they are and how they impact your mental health

Adverse Childhood Events or Experiences (ACEs) are a fairly common occurrence and play a role in mental health.
Posted at 7:21 AM, May 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-28 10:21:05-04

We are wrapping up Mental Health Awareness month talking about ACEs — Adverse Childhood Events/Experiences.

ABC15 Health Insider Dr. Shad Marvasti says these are early traumas that can impact social and emotional behaviors later in life.

Dr. Shad says ACES are very common with the CDC reporting nearly 60% of adults surveyed have experienced at least one ACE before age 18, and 1 in 6 experiencing four or more.

In this chat, we discuss how important it is to start early and focus on healthy mental health habits in children that become lifelong wellness habits for our kids.

Watch the full discussion in the video player above.

