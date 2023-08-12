ABC15 Health Insider goes in-depth on recent FDA approval of postpartum depression pill

PHOENIX — Federal health officials have approved the first pill specifically intended to treat severe depression after childbirth, a condition that affects thousands of new mothers in the U.S. each year.

The Food and Drug Administration granted approval of the drug, Zurzuvae/Zuranalone, for adults experiencing severe depression related to childbirth or pregnancy. The pill is taken once a day for 14 days.

Previously, the only available treatment was administered through an IV over 60 hours or a prescription anti-depressant.

In the full interview above, ABC15 Health Insider Dr. Shad Marvasti talks in depth about the study results that led to this approval, comparisons to previous treatments, and how all families can help create a support system for expectant mothers.