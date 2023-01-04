5 superfoods for super health in the new year

There are several foods believed to bring you good luck in the new year but there are superfoods that can bring you good health in 2023.

Our ABC15 Health Insider has picked five seasonal items that are a little more well-stocked in the winter coming off the holidays.

Pomegranates

In Greece, pomegranates are believed to bring life and good fortune in the new year and a healthy serving will do a body good too. ABC15 Health Insider Dr. Shad Marvasti says, packed with antioxidants, those little red seeds are great for the gut and inflammation, heart health, and are cancer fighters for men.

"One study looked at drinking pomegranate juice and it was enough to stop prostate cancer in its tracks and even reverse it in some cases," said Dr. Shad.

Walnuts

Even if you pack up the nutcrackers, keep some walnuts on the menu to keep your memory sharp.

They're also a great source of omega-3 healthy fats which can support your weight loss goals in the new year and help lower your cholesterol.

Nutmeg

If you're looking to start 2023 off with good vibes, nutmeg is a mood booster and aphrodisiac. The spice is packed with antioxidants that neutralize the wear and tear of aging that lead to dementia and joint pain.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon is also an antioxidant powerhouse that can help temper the effects of aging. Dr. Shad says it has even been shown to help lower blood sugar levels and stop the growth of certain cancer cells.

"You can make a cinnamon tea which is really delicious, you can get those cinnamon sticks or just add some cinnamon to your tea."

Olive oil

The fifth superfood is a perennial superfood.

Dr. Shad says you want high-quality, cold-pressed olive oil and either cook it with low heat or use it as a finishing topper. He calls it a "magic elixir" that not only supports longevity, your brain, and heart, but he adds 3 1/2 tablespoons of olive oil also has the same anti-inflammatory impact as 225 milligrams of ibuprofen.